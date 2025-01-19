One of the most important voices I discovered over the Christmas break is MartyMade. An American thinker and historian who specialises in ultra long-form podcast essays about some of the most complex and controversial topics in human history.

I highly recommend taking the time to listen to this harrowing four hour episode about the brutal subjugation and reeducation of the Romanian people under Stalin: The Anti-Humans

In MartyrMade’s own words:

History is replete with examples of leaders, nations, and empires who left a trail of blood behind them. But with the Bolshevik takeover of Russia after the First World War, something new crawled from the depths of the earth onto the surface of the world. Never before had a government shown such uninhibited savagery toward its own people, during peacetime, as a matter of policy and in the name of scientific management. After Nazi Germany was defeated in the Second World War, Stalin’s Soviet Union unleashed hell on the devastated nations of Eastern Europe, leaving behind an unmatched record of sadism and brutality.

I’ve spoken extensively about the dangers of totalitarian ideologies and their increasing dominance in Western political systems. Whether it’s the prevalence of members of the Fabian Society in the UK Labour Party, or the ideological parallels between Keir Starmer and the Khmer Rouge who brutally subjugated Cambodia during the 1970s and slaughtered nearly a third of the country’s population.

As distressing as these stories are, we must face them head on if we’re to effectively resist and avoid sleepwalking into a similar fate in the UK, and elsewhere in the West.

Please reflect for a moment on MartyrMade’s closing remarks from the Anti-Humans and compare to our current political and cultural zeitgeist:

I think what made me decide to do this travesty of a podcast episode in the first place was talking about Joe McCarthy and the Red Scare of the early 50s... And thinking, as I was going through a lot of the material and commentary on that period, that there was a lot of demagoguery and excesses during the Red Scare, but also being struck by the fact that too many people just have no understanding of what we're dealing with here. There had never been anything like the Soviet Union under Stalin. Not at that scale and with that kind of power and with those global totalising ambitions. And the funny thing is, as instinctually conservative as I am in certain ways, I actually appreciate Marx and many Marxist thinkers. But the version of Marxism, refracted through Lenin and politically manifested in the USSR sought not only to smash Capitalism and replace it with centrally planned collectivist economics, but made it its mission to destroy everything that people had valued for thousands of years. To cause children to hate their parents, and parents to suspect their children. To make people hate their national culture and disavow their faith and spit on their heritage and their traditions. To my mind it was something like Satanism in a modern disguise. And there was never a greater threat to human civilisation.

It is certainly a brutal and challenging listen, but worth the effort for those who wish to properly arm themselves against the enemies we face: The Anti-Humans.

Thanks to Millennial Woes and Milleniyule for introducing me to MartyrMade.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

