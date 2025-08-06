NATIONALIST CRACKDOWN

UK Column News segment from 4th August.

I’ve spoken recently about acts of lawfare being waged against the British people. Nowhere is this more apparent than the onslaught against those who simply want to build their own communities and distinct cultures outside of the increasingly globalised and homogenous corporate mainstream.

The UK government has recently rewritten terror legislation in a manner which basically makes an extremist out of anyone carrying a Union Jack. And, as highlighted in my short interview with Mark Collett, the pan-European control apparatus is now placing punitive restrictions on those who wish to set their own direction without interference from the centre.

These are the actions of a brutal, totalitarian system drunk on its own power. This should be clear to anyone of sound mind and conscience.

Are we all terrorists now? Or is this narcissistic projection by the State and the managerial half-wits it employs on our behalf?

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

