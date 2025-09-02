UK Column News report from 1 September.

Kiera Diss (on X): A big shoutout for the guys and girls of LINCOLN proudly raising the colours!

Flag Force UK (on X): Documenting the phenomenon of flagging across Britain. Donate here to help flag York

Flag Force UK: Tracking Flags Put Up By Local Patriots Across The Country

YorkMix: Meet the man behind York’s flags: ‘What it shows is that people are unhappy’

Geocapita: Joseph Moulton - How We Could See The First Nuclear-Armed Resource War

Kunley Drukpa (on X): Next step of Ulsterisation is Mural-Maxxing - murals which convey identity and ideology prominently occupying physical space and marking it as owned territory

Nick Griffin Beyond the Pale (Substack): Sleepwalkers and Cattle Prods

Docruss Jackson (on X): 'Flag Force UK': The “Grassroots” Group With Hidden Think Tank Ties

