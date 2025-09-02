Rise UK

Rise UK

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
7
4

FLAG FORCE

Is the recent trend of flag raising around the UK an organic outpouring of Nationalistic sentiment, or is something nefarious going on behind the scenes?
Ben Rubin's avatar
Ben Rubin
Sep 02, 2025
7
4
Share

UK Column News report from 1 September.

Sauce:

Kiera Diss (on X): A big shoutout for the guys and girls of LINCOLN proudly raising the colours!

Flag Force UK (on X): Documenting the phenomenon of flagging across Britain. Donate here to help flag York

Flag Force UK: Tracking Flags Put Up By Local Patriots Across The Country

YorkMix: Meet the man behind York’s flags: ‘What it shows is that people are unhappy’

Geocapita: Joseph Moulton - How We Could See The First Nuclear-Armed Resource War

Kunley Drukpa (on X): Next step of Ulsterisation is Mural-Maxxing - murals which convey identity and ideology prominently occupying physical space and marking it as owned territory

Nick Griffin Beyond the Pale (Substack): Sleepwalkers and Cattle Prods

Docruss Jackson (on X): 'Flag Force UK': The “Grassroots” Group With Hidden Think Tank Ties

Peace and love.

Ben

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Ben Rubin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture