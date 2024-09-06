I have to share a story so appalling I struggle to find the words to describe it.

UK journalist Sarah Wilkinson has been reporting on the situation in Gaza, sharing stories directly from Palestinians living through the atrocities playing out there on a daily basis.

On August 29th, 12 police officers from the UK’s counter-terrorism unit raided Wilkinson’s home, seizing all her electronic devices and arresting her for “content that she has posted online.” She was later released on bail, but not before being subjected to some extremely disturbing treatment, including:

A long, circuitous route to the police station, taking over two hours instead of the usual 45 minutes - deliberately designed to terrorise and intimidate her.

Denial of medication, putting her health at risk.

The deliberate desecration of her dead mother’s ashes which were strewn around Wilkinson’s home by officers.

Vanessa Bealey did a stellar job of covering the story on UK Column News on Wednesday. I highly recommend watching at least the opening 20 minutes of the show for Vanessa’s introduction and analysis by Charles Malet.

I also highly recommend watching the interview Sarah Wilkinson gave to fellow journalist Crispin Flintoff after her release on September 2nd:

Wilkinson demonstrates remarkable fortitude in the face of inexcusable acts of barbarity. Who on earth does this to someone’s dead mother?

Notably there is no mention of this story on either the BBC or Guardian websites. Make of that what you will…

These actions meet the government’s own definition of terrorism. Actions carried out by police officers from the counter-terrorism unit.

This simply cannot be tolerated or ignored.

From London.

Ben Rubin

