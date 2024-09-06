UK Terror State
Independent journalist Sarah Wilkinson has been brutalised by British counter-terror police. The regime has shown its true face and it cannot be ignored.
I have to share a story so appalling I struggle to find the words to describe it.
UK journalist Sarah Wilkinson has been reporting on the situation in Gaza, sharing stories directly from Palestinians living through the atrocities playing out there on a daily basis.
On August 29th, 12 police officers from the UK’s counter-terrorism unit raided Wilkinson’s home, seizing all her electronic devices and arresting her for “content that she has posted online.” She was later released on bail, but not before being subjected to some extremely disturbing treatment, including:
A long, circuitous route to the police station, taking over two hours instead of the usual 45 minutes - deliberately designed to terrorise and intimidate her.
Denial of medication, putting her health at risk.
The deliberate desecration of her dead mother’s ashes which were strewn around Wilkinson’s home by officers.
Vanessa Bealey did a stellar job of covering the story on UK Column News on Wednesday. I highly recommend watching at least the opening 20 minutes of the show for Vanessa’s introduction and analysis by Charles Malet.
I also highly recommend watching the interview Sarah Wilkinson gave to fellow journalist Crispin Flintoff after her release on September 2nd:
Wilkinson demonstrates remarkable fortitude in the face of inexcusable acts of barbarity. Who on earth does this to someone’s dead mother?
Notably there is no mention of this story on either the BBC or Guardian websites. Make of that what you will…
These actions meet the government’s own definition of terrorism. Actions carried out by police officers from the counter-terrorism unit.
This simply cannot be tolerated or ignored.
From London.
Ben Rubin
This is unbelievably sinister and disgusting behaviour by agents of the state. May the truth always prevail in times of darkness.
"If you want to know who controls you simply find out who you are not permitted to criticise." - Voltaire
Genocidal maniacs in this case protected by a gestapo whose fat salaries and pensions are paid for by the British taxpayers who thought they had seen the backs of evil people like these 80 years ago.
As for terrorism charges against the "British" government, they tried to put the producer of the 7/7 video behind bars for years and that video and the government's rabid response to it showed us that the British government does indeed seem to carry out actual terror attacks on the British people just as project Gladio did mainly in Italy planting bombs to murder italians when the Italians got it into their silly heads that they lived in an actual democracy and started voting communist so the "communists" did what any sensible party would do apparently and started planting bombs to murder their voters. Of course the US later admitted it was behind these murders via NATO to try to stop Italians voting communist and this was an acceptable policy because you know "sometimes we have to destroy the village to save it.". The government tried to make the 7/7 producer's trial non-jury where they would have just banged the producer up for life but he did manage to get a jury trial in the end and the jury threw the case out and so must have considered the video harmless or true and my betting is on true. Many others have investigated that incident since and many other incidents and came to the same conclusions that the British government and its police thugs and courts chock full of be-wigged traitors are indeed a gang of lawless thugs terrorising the British people as defined in the UK's own laws but those investigators forget those laws always define terror as what you or I do to the government and its tame sheep but not what the government does for which there is always a twisted get-out clause and that is how we know we live in a sham democracy.
In the UK a King or Queen is supposed to protect the people from all of this of course instead of as now where there is a "king" temporarily in place that cheers them on from the front row of the degenerate show just as his equally traitorous mother did before him.