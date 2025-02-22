DELINGPOD ROUND 3
Pink Floyd, Scary Women, Satanic Churches and how to rebuild England. With a bit of 'thrust and parry' thrown in for good measure.
Also, for the record, I am neither a ‘celebrity’ nor a ‘star’ (as advertised in the show notes). I’m simply an active citizen fighting for the future of his country.
Listen back on Odysee, Apple Music, Spotify or Podbean now.
Links to my previous conversations with James Delingpole:
Delingpod Round 1 - Genomics England and the War for your DNA
Delingpod Round 2 - My Life My Say and the plot to steal the Nation’s youth
Reflections a year on from my first conversation with James:
Blessings.
Ben
Ben, keep on keeping on mate.
I have been through the 'all music is demonic' thing. I have abandoned that after years of listening to Thomas Sheridan (well known to AV & UKC). Those songs were a soundtrack to my life, many hold great memories and yes as a normie it was hedonistic and escapism from the daily grind. I do not idolise the bands or artists anymore. It is magic and perhaps black magic.
Darkside of the Moon and Talk Talk are still a staple along with Trance music.
James is a bit too much of a 'truufer' for me. I also have little time for the Church after C19 and consider religion to be just as much a mechanism of thought control as any nudge unit.
Judge folk by their deeds and not their words.
Keep that hope shining brightly fella, it suits you.
There is a way that we can become self sufficient in food, our coastline is enormous and it should be managed naturally.
Ben , you need to look into prof Michael Crawford. He has been telling the UK government to do this for decades and has had success in Asia.
Managing our wild lands properly will also provide food. The Earth is abundant
Anyway a link for you Ben, watch it , he’s super interested and super sharp for someone in their nineties.
https://youtu.be/m9GypkGNvpA?si=kfWBnw2xLH7AMJmi