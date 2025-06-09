Sharing this extended segment from today’s UK Column News Extra. This follows on from this earlier report:

Dark Matter Labs is a ‘think and do’ organisation, based in the UK, and funded by global Corporate. Its role is to shape the intellectual and ideological foundations of the new global order. It sits at the vanguard of the unprecedented systemic transformation being imposed onto Nation states and their citizens.

I will be covering them in detail over the coming weeks.

Links:

Dark Matter Labs

Project Zero

Civic Square

UK Column News Extra is normally reserved for UK Column subscribers. If you’d like to support our work, and gain access to Extra every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, then head over to the UK Column website.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

Share