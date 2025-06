LinkedIn post from Anna Jones, CEO of Telegraph Media Group:

Favourable coverage in the Hollywood Reporter (link embedded in the image):

Worth noting that RedBird IMI has finally managed to acquire Telegraph Media Group, after more than 2 years of negotiations and regulatory scrutiny.

Oh, and make sure to have a little laugh at the ‘Trusted Media Initiative’ while you’re here.

Media consolidation = extremely bad news for society.

Veritas omnia vincit.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

Share