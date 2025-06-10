NATIONAL STRATEGY AND PUBLIC PURPOSE

As regular viewers will know, the British government has deemed its own people incapable of setting a strategic direction for the country and has outsourced this crucial work to Apolitical Foundation:
Catherine Day, the Civil Servant responsible for this completely ludicrous and indefensible decision has just put out a call for contributions to the National Strategy project, which is now being run as a collaboration between Apolitical, University College London (UCL) and Demos.
Complete this short survey to let them know what you think.
Importantly, please behave yourselves: no threats, just honest and factual contributions! I’ve posted my replies at the bottom of this post, FYI.
And make sure to sign up for Rethinking The State, should be a hoot.
Veritas omnia vincit.
Ben Rubin
My replies, FWIW:
The State's role in society should be clearly defined and tightly restricted. It should not be in the business of central planning, cultural engineering or doing anything beyond the very basics of maintaining order. It should certainly *not* be trying to coerce the Nation into delivering spurious and poorly defined 'Missions' (or Visions) designed to radically alter our cultural, economic and political systems based on false narratives and manufactured crises.
There is nothing strategic about the British government or the political classes in general. They will say and do anything to maintain their tenuous grip on power. Red or blue, they exist to deliver the agenda of international capital and the self-proclaimed global 'elite'.
The Civil Service and their partners at UCL, Apolitical and Demos are engaged in acts of Treason against the British people. We will not surrender our sovereignty to a global system of governance based on lies. We will not abandon 1000 years of tradition and constitutional rights to an algorithm. You have no authority over us. We will not live as slaves.
Share this post