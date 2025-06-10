NATIONAL STRATEGY AND PUBLIC PURPOSE

As regular viewers will know, the British government has deemed its own people incapable of setting a strategic direction for the country and has outsourced this crucial work to Apolitical Foundation:

Catherine Day, the Civil Servant responsible for this completely ludicrous and indefensible decision has just put out a call for contributions to the National Strategy project, which is now being run as a collaboration between Apolitical, University College London (UCL) and Demos.

Complete this short survey to let them know what you think.

Importantly, please behave yourselves: no threats, just honest and factual contributions! I’ve posted my replies at the bottom of this post, FYI.

And make sure to sign up for Rethinking The State, should be a hoot.

Veritas omnia vincit.

Ben Rubin

My replies, FWIW: