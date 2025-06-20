Rise UK

ASSISTED DYING

Fabian socialists want to murder innocents in the womb and coerce the old and infirm into state-assisted suicide. In the name of Compassion. Dark days.
Links mentioned in the stream:

Assisted Dying to become law - The Guardian

New Local - A Labour Vision for Community Power (2023)

Fabian Society - Healthy Britain (2023)

Whitney Webb and Mat Ehret talk about the Fabian Society.

Toynbee Hall

Discussion about this video

