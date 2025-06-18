AS ABOVE, SO BELOW

Sharing the opening section of today’s UK Column News with segments from Vanessa Beeley, Sandi Adams and myself.

We focus on the Brookings Institution and its role in shaping strategies for regime change in Iran, as well as leading the development and activation of the UN SDGs which are being used to drive the transformation of our political and economic systems.

I’m especially interested in the role being played by Georgia Gould, Cabinet Officer Minister and former Mayor of Camden in the radical reorganisation of the British State. We are witnessing an unprecedented and completely undemocratic centralisation of power that I believe presents an existential threat to British society.

NB, Margaret Hodge (mentioned in the show alongside Gould) is also named on the RAINS list:

Escalation, Strategy, and the Samson Option: Which Path to Persia?

01:24 The Saban Center For Middle East Policy At The Brookings Institution: Which Path To Persia? Options For A New American Strategy Toward Iran (PDF)

The Telegraph: Israel's Netanyahu 'exaggerated' Iranian nuclear threat (Archived)

The Progressive: The Samson Option: Israel’s Plan to Nuke Its Opponents

Vanessa Beeley (Telegram): Iran will hit back much harder (Marandi video)

The Times of Israel: 38 years later, pilots recall how Iran inadvertently enabled Osiraq reactor raid

SDG Superman? John McArthur’s 17 Rooms and the Global Goals Playbook

11:36 Brookings Institution: 17 ROOMS (PDF) - Rejuvenating the Sustainable Development Goals through shared action

Brookings: 17 Rooms is an experimental method for advancing the economic, social, and environmental priorities embedded in the world’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Rockefeller Foundation: 17 Rooms

Brookings: All participants attend 17 Rooms in their personal capacities (PDF)

Catalyst Now (YouTube): The Not-So-Secret Secret To Accelerating The SDGS

World Economic Forum (WEF): World Economic Forum and UN Sign Strategic Partnership Framework

Brookings: Research, commentaries, and events

Good News: Gunning Principles Help Defeat Unlawful LTN Plan

16:14 Rory Wilmer: West Dulwich LTN High Court Ruling: A Watershed Moment for Active Travel Policy

Command and Control: Reorganising Councils, Recentralising Power

19:22 GOV.UK: Understand how your council works: Decision making

Smart Survey: East Sussex Local Government Reorganisation survey

GOV.UK: Spending Review 2025 (PDF)

Polly Curtis (LinkedIn): Today we launch our plan for public service reform

The Guardian: Civil service is ‘too remote’ from people’s lives across UK, says minister

New Journal Enterprises (2009): From stressed out student to youngest MP in Parliament?

From Right to Buy to Steal-Back: Councils Reverse Course Amid Housing Crisis

30:19 The Guardian (2023): Leasehold nightmare: why owning a council flat could land you with a ‘wipeout’ bill

Islington Citizen: Town Hall plans to borrow £35m to buy back sold-off council homes

Property118: Council repurchases homes sold under Right to Buy scheme for housing expansion

Islington Council News: Islington Council to buy back 907 ex-Right to Buy homes

“There are currently 1,737 homeless households living in temporary accommodation in Islington – the highest figure since records began”

