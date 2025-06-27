CHILDREN ARE THE TARGET

UK Column News segment from 23 June.

UK Column is entirely funded by our subscribers - perhaps you could join us?

Having reposted my interview with James Delingpole about Genomics England last week, it was quite the coincidence to hear Saturday’s NHS announcement that they intend to begin harvesting genetic data from every new born baby in the United Kingdom. The BBC say this was first reported in the Telegraph last week. In fact it was one of the many things I spoke to James about in April 2023.

In this UK Column news segment, I comment on the recent developments coming out of Genomics England and the NHS and place them in the context of several years worth of public statements from the World Economic Forum and, most notably, Benjamin Netanyahu who is building a similar system in Israel.

As I’ve repeated many times over the past few years, Genomics = Eugenics. It has nothing to do with healthcare, it’s about genocidal population management, the creation of a $multi-trillion bio-technological industry and the deliberate degradation and destruction of creation itself.

And it sits at the very core of our National ‘Health’ Service.

LINKS:

UK Column (2021): PCR Testing and the Genome Beast

BBC: NHS plans to DNA test all babies to assess disease risk

Rise (Substack): Rise 012 - Genomics England and the War for our DNA

David Cameron (on X): This is fantastic news & has my full backing. When I first launched Genomics England & started Genomes100k

BBC (2021): David Cameron in row over promoting genetics firm Illumina

Illumina (2017): David Cameron Visits Illumina, Discusses Genomics

Genomics England: Powering genomic medicine, together. We partner with the NHS to provide whole genome sequencing diagnostics

Veritas omnia vincit.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Buy Rise merch

Share