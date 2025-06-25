Rise UK

WHO'S PULLING GLASTONBURY'S STRINGS?

A look at the corrupt NGO, 'philanthropic' and corporate interests leading the conversation at the UK's most famous music festival.
Ben Rubin's avatar
Ben Rubin
Jun 25, 2025
22
9
Transcript

Greetings.

Glastonbury Festival opens today, Wednesday 25 June.

If you’re going, have a great time. But be very wary of the cultural and political agenda being pushed by the festival and its partners.

As well as having a packed lineup of musical artists, Glastonbury is also an important distribution point for new information and ideas that have the potential to profoundly impact British society.

Over the past few years, the festival has become increasingly captured by globalist policies pushed into its orbit by corporate NGOs (Non-governmental organisations) and the vested interests who ultimately control them.

In this film I look into Water Aid, Greenpeace and Oxfam - three organisations who are leading the cultural and political conversation at the festival. Safe to say, they are up to no good.

Enjoy the music, but leave the ideas at the farm.

Mentioned / relevant:

Greenpeace Cofounder, Dr Patrick Moore speaks out against climate narrative, saying “History will show that this whole hysteria about climate change was a complete fabrication”:

And finally treat, yourself to some climate reality from CLINTEL.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

