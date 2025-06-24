Rise UK

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

And the Epistemic Security Network wants a monopoly.
Ben Rubin
Jun 24, 2025
Transcript

UK Column News report from 23 June.

Great news - the mainstream narrative is collapsing.

Demos have launched the Epistemic Security Network in a desperate attempt to control what the British people see, hear and think.

You can sign up to their newsletter here (highly recommended for those doing independent research.)

Additional background on Epistemic Security:

EPISTEMIC SECURITY

EPISTEMIC SECURITY

Ben Rubin
·
Apr 7
Read full story

Also useful to read BBC Director General, Tim Davie’s speech - The BBC - A Catalyst For Building Trust

Veritas omnia vincit.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

