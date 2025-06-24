KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

UK Column News report from 23 June.

Great news - the mainstream narrative is collapsing.

Demos have launched the Epistemic Security Network in a desperate attempt to control what the British people see, hear and think.

You can sign up to their newsletter here (highly recommended for those doing independent research.)

Additional background on Epistemic Security:

Also useful to read BBC Director General, Tim Davie’s speech - The BBC - A Catalyst For Building Trust

Veritas omnia vincit.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Share