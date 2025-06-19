Rise UK

DELINGPOD | APRIL 2023 | GENOMICS ENGLAND

My original interview with James is being hidden from searches on Odysee and Rumble, and no longer available on Spotify. So republishing here for ease of access.
Ben Rubin
Jun 19, 2025
I noticed the other day that it’s almost impossible to find my original interview with James Delingpole from April 2023. It’s no longer on Spotify and can’t be found via search on Odysee or Rumble, although I do have a direct link to Odysee from an earlier post on this Substack (shared below).

The topic being discussed was Genomics England i.e. the disgusting jewel in the disfigured crown of the transhumanist-eugenecist-pharmaceutical-industrial-nightmare that is our National Health Service.

Seems they don’t want people hearing about it so I though it best to republish here for archive purposes (and for those who’ve not yet seen it).

Also relevant:

Introduction letter I sent to James Delingpole.

Rise 012 - Genomics England and the War for our DNA

Rise 012 - Genomics England and the War for our DNA

Ben Rubin
·
April 12, 2023
Read full story

My reflections in April 2024, a year after the original discussion:

Delingpod Revisited

Delingpod Revisited

Ben Rubin
·
April 6, 2024
Read full story

Peace and love.

Ben Rubin

