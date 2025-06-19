DELINGPOD | APRIL 2023 | GENOMICS ENGLAND

I noticed the other day that it’s almost impossible to find my original interview with James Delingpole from April 2023. It’s no longer on Spotify and can’t be found via search on Odysee or Rumble, although I do have a direct link to Odysee from an earlier post on this Substack (shared below).

The topic being discussed was Genomics England i.e. the disgusting jewel in the disfigured crown of the transhumanist-eugenecist-pharmaceutical-industrial-nightmare that is our National Health Service.

Seems they don’t want people hearing about it so I though it best to republish here for archive purposes (and for those who’ve not yet seen it).

Also relevant:

Introduction letter I sent to James Delingpole.

My reflections in April 2024, a year after the original discussion:

Peace and love.

Ben Rubin

