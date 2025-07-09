TEN YEARS TO FLATTEN THE NHS?

Share this postRise UKTEN YEARS TO FLATTEN THE NHS?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript8Share this postRise UKTEN YEARS TO FLATTEN THE NHS?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore17TEN YEARS TO FLATTEN THE NHS?The wanton destruction of our national health system continues at pace.Ben RubinJul 09, 20258Share this postRise UKTEN YEARS TO FLATTEN THE NHS?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore17ShareTranscriptUK Column News segment from 7 July.From the hills.Ben RubinLinks:GOV.UK: 10 Year Health Plan for England: fit for the futureChange NHS: A new 10 Year Health Plan for EnglandHSJ: Revealed: The leaders shaping the 10-Year Health PlanSubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postRise UKTEN YEARS TO FLATTEN THE NHS?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRise UK - Keep Calm Babylon is BurningUniting the British people.Fighting systemic corruption.Raising collective consciousness.Uniting the British people. Fighting systemic corruption. Raising collective consciousness.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBen RubinRecent EpisodesHEY NEYA: LEAVE US ALONEJul 3 • Ben RubinBOB VYLAN: ZIONIST PLANT?Jun 30 • Ben RubinCHILDREN ARE THE TARGETJun 27 • Ben RubinWHO'S PULLING GLASTONBURY'S STRINGS?Jun 25 • Ben RubinKNOWLEDGE IS POWERJun 24 • Ben RubinASSISTED DYINGJun 20 • Ben RubinDELINGPOD | APRIL 2023 | GENOMICS ENGLANDJun 19 • Ben Rubin
