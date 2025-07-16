UK Column News segment from 14 July.
Richard Hermer, Attorney General and senior judges like Brian Leveson are weaponising the British legal system to further a global agenda completely detached from national interests.
Sauce:
Cambridge Dictionary: Lawfare
GOV.UK: The Rt Hon Lord Hermer KC
Daily Sceptic: The Attorney General’s Radical Past is Coming Back to Haunt Him
Daily Mail: Attorney General Lord Hermer accused of handing himself 'effective veto' over government policy
Investigatory Powers Commissioner: Sir Brian Leveson
GOV.UK: Independent Review of the Criminal Courts: Part 1
Learn to do good; Seek justice, Rebuke the oppressor; Defend the fatherless, Plead for the widow. | Isaiah 1:17
Love.
Benjamin Rubin
