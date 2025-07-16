UK Column News segment from 14 July.

Richard Hermer, Attorney General and senior judges like Brian Leveson are weaponising the British legal system to further a global agenda completely detached from national interests.

Sauce:

Cambridge Dictionary: Lawfare

GOV.UK: The Rt Hon Lord Hermer KC

Daily Sceptic: The Attorney General’s Radical Past is Coming Back to Haunt Him

Daily Mail: Attorney General Lord Hermer accused of handing himself 'effective veto' over government policy

Investigatory Powers Commissioner: Sir Brian Leveson

GOV.UK: Independent Review of the Criminal Courts: Part 1

Learn to do good; Seek justice, Rebuke the oppressor; Defend the fatherless, Plead for the widow. | Isaiah 1:17

Love.

Benjamin Rubin

UK Column is independent and funded solely by members. Join us now to support our work.

Share