Never let a good crisis go to waste

Especially when you created it. Aka: How Global Governance is capitalising on the independent media 'Extinction Event' caused by its own destructive COVID policies.
Ben Rubin
Feb 12, 2025
Transcript

UK Column report from 10 February.

Exploring the International Fund for Public Interest Media, and how the Ford Foundation (amongst many others) is orchestrating a naked power grab across the Global South.

Question for everybody: do we actually think people like Hilary Pennington from the Ford Foundation (as referenced in the segment) are so lacking in self-awareness that they don’t understand the fact that their involvement in these media operations means they aren’t independent? I.e. do they actually believe their own propaganda, or is this just a huge gaslighting operation?

The whole thing reeks of the kind of arrogant hypocrisy that could only come from one of these extraordinarily privileged ‘liberal progressive’ women who are clearly at the epicentre of this sordid global clown show.

Finally, for those unfamiliar with the ‘satanic throne room’ at the Vatican (also referenced in the report), here are some pictures:

Yes, it is very clearly the head of a snake. And the hideous statue on stage is exactly 66ft tall.

Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

Revelation 13:18

It’s all a bit in your face, isn’t it?

From London.

Ben Rubin

Links and further reading:

What is Propaganda? Michael Driver for Winter Oak

The International Fund: Annual Report 2023 (PDF)

International Fund: A Moment of Truth: Securing the survival of independent journalism (PDF)

The International Fund for Public Interest Media (YouTube): A Moment of Truth: Securing the Survival of Independent Journalism

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors: International Fund for Public Interest Media

Maria Ressa (on X): Maria Ressa’s post

Transgender women can breastfeed, first case study shows

Apolitical Foundation: Team: Co-founder & CEO Lisa Witter

Discussion about this podcast

