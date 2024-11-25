Playback speed
DERELICTION OF DUTY

UK Government has handed responsibility for defining the country's 2050 vision to Apolitical Foundation. This is a stunning admission of outright failure. The entire Civil Service should resign.
Ben Rubin
Nov 25, 2024
7
9
Transcript

UK Column News segment from 25 November.

Building on previous reports into Apolitical Foundation, Daniel Sachs and the global ecosystem of political and economic forces working to subvert and destroy the Nation State.

It’s now been revealed that UK Government has handed responsibility for defining the country's 2050 vision to Apolitical Foundation: a private organisation backed by global investments funds, and led by three Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum.

This is a stunning admission of failure and a total dereliction of duty by those who’ve been charged with running the country.

The entire Civil service should resign.

British citizens: stop what you’re doing and pay close attention to what’s happening here. Our future depends on it.

What an absolute disgrace.

Further viewing:

Daniel Sachs and the Radical Centre

Ben Rubin
·
Oct 16
Daniel Sachs and the Radical Centre

One of the top-level players in the global progressive establishment has just handed National leaders their marching orders. Now you know their game plan. What will you do about it?

The Breathtaking Audacity of Lisa Witter & Robyn Scott

Ben Rubin
·
Nov 2
The Breathtaking Audacity of Lisa Witter & Robyn Scott

UK Column News segment from 21 October.

How two Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum are leading efforts across more than 170 countries to subvert sovereign Nations and implement a single system of global governance.

From perfidious Albion.

Veritas omnia vincit.

Ben Rubin

Rise UK
Rise UK - Keep Calm Babylon is Burning
Uniting the British people.
Fighting systemic corruption.
Raising collective consciousness.
Ben Rubin
