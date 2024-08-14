Playback speed
Share post
AI Power Grab: Innovations in Collaborative Democracy

How Common Purpose, Open Societies, the Bilderberg Group, Chatham House, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Obama Foundation and UK Labour are using AI to enforce compliance with the globalist agenda.
Ben Rubin
Aug 14, 2024
Transcript

UK Column News segment from August 12th.

Analysis of a seminar held at Demos in March this year Full stream can be found here - Local to Global: Innovations in Collaborative Democracy.

Countries are burning and populations are becoming ever more belligerent.

Out of the (engineered) chaos, a new global order is taking shape.

Enabled by global ‘philanthropic’ money.

With direct links into the very top levels of the new Labour government.

In the name of ‘democracy’.

We want no part of it.

Ben Rubin

Rise UK
Rise UK - Keep Calm Babylon is Burning
Uniting the British people.
Fighting systemic corruption.
Raising collective consciousness.
Appears in episode
Ben Rubin
