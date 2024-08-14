AI Power Grab: Innovations in Collaborative Democracy

UK Column News segment from August 12th.

Analysis of a seminar held at Demos in March this year Full stream can be found here - Local to Global: Innovations in Collaborative Democracy.

Countries are burning and populations are becoming ever more belligerent.

Out of the (engineered) chaos, a new global order is taking shape.

Enabled by global ‘philanthropic’ money.

With direct links into the very top levels of the new Labour government.

In the name of ‘democracy’.

We want no part of it.

Ben Rubin

