14

UN Summit of the Future

An in-depth look at what the global parasite class agreed in their showpiece annual meeting in New York at the end of September. Who writes this stuff? On what authority? And to what ends?
Ben Rubin
Oct 07, 2024
14
Transcript

I’m trying out a new format for videos on Substack.

First up, taking and in-depth look at what was agreed at the UN Summit of the Future in New York. The key players, proposals and agreements that impact you and and your family’s future.

Let me know what you think and what other topics you’d like me to cover.

If you appreciate the work, please share and support.

From London.

Ben Rubin

Appears in episode
Ben Rubin
