Demos, Labour and the Satanic Cabal

Rise UK is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

UK Column news segment from 9 December.

Demos is one of the most powerful think tanks in the UK. It sits at the heart of the radical transformation programme being rolled out by Keir Starmer’s appalling new government.

Via its Chief Executive, Polly Curtis, Demos is directly linked to establishment efforts to cover up a clear and well-evidenced case of child abuse in the affluent London area of Hampstead.

To be clear: the people writing the new rules for the country are deliberately covering up horrific cases of child abuse.

Perhaps we should be trying to get them out of power…?

Share

Veritas Omnia Vincet.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Share