Demos, Labour and the Satanic Cabal

The think tank behind Keir Starmer's radical policy agenda is directly linked to establishment efforts to cover up Satanic Ritual Abuse of children.
Ben Rubin
Dec 10, 2024
5
9
Transcript

UK Column news segment from 9 December.

Demos is one of the most powerful think tanks in the UK. It sits at the heart of the radical transformation programme being rolled out by Keir Starmer’s appalling new government.

Via its Chief Executive, Polly Curtis, Demos is directly linked to establishment efforts to cover up a clear and well-evidenced case of child abuse in the affluent London area of Hampstead.

To be clear: the people writing the new rules for the country are deliberately covering up horrific cases of child abuse.

Perhaps we should be trying to get them out of power…?

Veritas Omnia Vincet.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

Rise UK
Rise UK - Keep Calm Babylon is Burning
Uniting the British people.
Fighting systemic corruption.
Raising collective consciousness.
Appears in episode
Ben Rubin
