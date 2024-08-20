Playback speed


Amnesty UK's silence is damning

How can an organisation credibly represent human rights when it blatantly ignores encouragement to extreme violence against political dissidents? The answer is, it can't.
Ben Rubin
Aug 20, 2024
UK Column News segment from August 19.

I am patiently waiting for a response from Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty UK CEO. Who has undoubtedly received my message sent last week about Ulrike Schmidt’s presence at the Walthamstow protest where political violence was encouraged.

To keep up the pressure, might I suggest all readers *politely* contact Amnesty via their contact page and ask why they’ve not yet made any kind of public statement on the issue?

It would be an important step towards deescalating tensions in the country… and yet they appear unwilling to do it. How are we supposed to interpret this?

From London.

Ben Rubin

