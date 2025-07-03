I honestly thought the government couldn’t get any creepier, but out of nowhere we have Neya. “The AI-powered Super Neighbour” that literally no-one asked for.

Just what we need, an AI ‘facilitating’ and ‘moderating’ communications between neighbours. To be clear, this is social engineering on steroids - a way for central government to interfere with and reshape social interactions across the entire country.

Brought to you by alumnus of WEF Strategic Partner Accenture and DCMS, who for some reason believe it’s their job to tackle loneliness across the UK.

Hey Neya: leave us alone.

Ben Rubin

