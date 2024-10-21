Ask the Q: Part 2

Rise UK is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

In his 2023 speech to the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated the possibility of an AI-enabled future for human civilisation.

This is exact same technological vision being promoted by World Economic Forum founder, Klaus Schwab, and his demonic side-kick Yuval Noah Harari.

Trump’s unquestioning support for Netanyahu means he also backs this agenda, which poses a fundamental threat to National and individual sovereignty. And, in my opinion, the future of human existence.

This is completely incompatible with Trump’s claims to America-first Nationalism, constitutional conservatism and to be working for the benefit of humanity.

This is yet another nail in Q’s coffin.

Watch Netanyahu’s full 2023 speech back here:

I spoke to UK journalist James Delingpole about the dangers of genomics and AI as a whistleblower on a UK Government technology programme called Genomics England.

