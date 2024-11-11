CLIMATE CABAL

UK Column News segment from 11 November.

Climate Change = Climate Scam

COP, the showpiece event of the Climate Scam, kicks off today in Azerbaijan.

For the next 11 days, a who’s who of global political and economic leaders will be doing their utmost to perpetuate, and profit from, the most egregious fraud in the history of humanity.

And right at the centre of it all sits Charles III.

Much more on this over the next couple of weeks as the circus at COP continues to play out.

For more on the Climate Agenda:

From London.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Share