UK Column News segment from 11 November.
Climate Change = Climate Scam
COP, the showpiece event of the Climate Scam, kicks off today in Azerbaijan.
For the next 11 days, a who’s who of global political and economic leaders will be doing their utmost to perpetuate, and profit from, the most egregious fraud in the history of humanity.
And right at the centre of it all sits Charles III.
Much more on this over the next couple of weeks as the circus at COP continues to play out.
For more on the Climate Agenda:
From London.
Ben Rubin
Join us on Telegram
Join me on Twitter
Join me on Instagram
CLIMATE CABAL