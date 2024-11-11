Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
5

CLIMATE CABAL

As COP begins in Azerbaijan, a look at how the British Royals, a powerful network of international families and global corporations are extorting $trillions from the nations they claim to be saving.
Ben Rubin
Nov 11, 2024
1
5
Share
Transcript

UK Column News segment from 11 November.

Climate Change = Climate Scam

COP, the showpiece event of the Climate Scam, kicks off today in Azerbaijan.

For the next 11 days, a who’s who of global political and economic leaders will be doing their utmost to perpetuate, and profit from, the most egregious fraud in the history of humanity.

And right at the centre of it all sits Charles III.

Much more on this over the next couple of weeks as the circus at COP continues to play out.

For more on the Climate Agenda:

Net-Zero: Betrayal of a Nation

Ben Rubin
·
Aug 6
Net-Zero: Betrayal of a Nation

UK Column news segment from 5 August.

Read full story

From London.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Share

Discussion about this podcast

Rise UK
Rise UK
Authors
Ben Rubin
Recent Posts
SUBSCRIBER UPDATE
  Ben Rubin
The Death of Chris Kaba
  Ben Rubin
The Breathtaking Audacity of Lisa Witter & Robyn Scott
  Ben Rubin
PRISONERS OF THE JAPANESE
  Ben Rubin
Ask the Q: Part 8
  Ben Rubin
Ask the Q: Part 7
  Ben Rubin
Ask the Q: Part 6
  Ben Rubin