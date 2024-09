UK Column news segment from 23 September.

Ties in nicely with my earlier post about George Soros given Lammy was straight over to see Alex Soros after his embarrassment of a speech at the UN earlier in the week.

Power on the left, Money on the right.

An unholy alliance if ever I saw one.

From London.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi