DIRTY MONEY

UK Column News segment from 17 March.
Quadrature Capital, a proprietary trading business based in the Cayman Islands, has pumped £millions into Keir Starmer’s Labour government to create and capture a global marketplace in climate technology from which its owners could make £billions.
We’ve not seen this level of corruption since… ohh, I dunno - the COVID PPE debacle?
British people: it’s plain to see, whether the Red team or the Blue team are in power, the government don’t work for you.
From the coast.
Ben Rubin
Links:
- Quadrature Capital Limited: We’re building the Ultimate Automated Trading Business
- eFinancialCareers: Quadrature Capital: the hyper-secretive prop trading firm that's "a bit of a cult"
- Financial Times: Labour’s hedge fund donors took low-tax option of £160mn loans
- Open Democracy: Labour given £4m from tax haven-based hedge fund with shares in oil and arms
- Quadrature Climate Foundation: Our grants
“The new climate reality demands unprecedented climate action…”
- Power Technology: Private investor Greg Skinner acquires 50% stake in Ethical Power Group
- The Guardian: UK climate envoy to keep role at charity whose founders invest in fossil fuels
- Apolitical (YouTube): Apolitical Government Climate Campus
- Apolitical: Building energy and climate capable governments this decade
Share this post