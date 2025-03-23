Playback speed
DIRTY MONEY

Quadrature Capital has pumped £millions into the Labour party to create and capture a global marketplace in climate technology that could make its owners £billions.
Ben Rubin
Mar 23, 2025
8
8
Transcript

UK Column News segment from 17 March.

Quadrature Capital, a proprietary trading business based in the Cayman Islands, has pumped £millions into Keir Starmer’s Labour government to create and capture a global marketplace in climate technology from which its owners could make £billions.

We’ve not seen this level of corruption since… ohh, I dunno - the COVID PPE debacle?

British people: it’s plain to see, whether the Red team or the Blue team are in power, the government don’t work for you.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

Links:

- Quadrature Capital Limited: We’re building the Ultimate Automated Trading Business

- eFinancialCareers: Quadrature Capital: the hyper-secretive prop trading firm that's "a bit of a cult"

- Financial Times: Labour’s hedge fund donors took low-tax option of £160mn loans

- Open Democracy: Labour given £4m from tax haven-based hedge fund with shares in oil and arms

- Quadrature Climate Foundation: Our grants

“The new climate reality demands unprecedented climate action…”

- Power Technology: Private investor Greg Skinner acquires 50% stake in Ethical Power Group

- The Guardian: UK climate envoy to keep role at charity whose founders invest in fossil fuels

- Apolitical (YouTube): Apolitical Government Climate Campus

- Apolitical: Building energy and climate capable governments this decade

