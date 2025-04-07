UK Column News segment from 31 March.
Through the Online Safety Act, the UK’s ‘Ministry of Truth’, Ofcom, has already been given unprecedented powers to restrict speech in the name of ‘protecting democracy’ and ‘ending online violence’.
Yet before the Act was put into force at the start of March, its authors were already issuing public demands for even greater powers in the pursuit of something they call ‘Epistemic Security’.
UK citizens are now being subjected to an all-out assault on freedom of speech, freedom of thought and every inalienable right we have as sovereign beings. An audacious power grab by a feckless, monied, self-proclaimed elite desperately trying to shore up its rapidly crumbling power base in the face of blatantly obvious observable truths that are inexorably making their way through to ever-greater numbers of our fellow citizens. No matter what efforts the establishment goes to in order to stop it.
The clock is ticking, Ofcom. And the same goes for every single cheap regime enabler featured in this segment: to a man, and a woman. It’s not a question of ‘if’ the narrative collapses, but ‘when’.
And there is not a single thing you can do to stop it.
Veritas omnia vincit.
Ben Rubin
Links:
Demos: Epistemic Security 2029: Fortifying the UK’s information supply chain to tackle the democratic emergency
Demos: Chief Executive: Polly Curtis
Tortoise Media: Hoaxed
LinkedIn: William Perrin OBE FRSA
Ofcom: Enforcing the Online Safety Act
World Economic Forum: Melanie Dawes
GOV.UK: Natalie Black CBE
GOV.UK: Tamara Ingram appointed as Deputy Chair of the Ofcom Board
Online Safety Act Network: About
