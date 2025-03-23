LOCAL ACTION

UK Column news segment from 23 March.

Key Cities recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, relishing the opportunity to showcase the ‘common cause, common agendas, common problems’ shared by the 24 cities in its network. (Thanks Councillor Evans, that was really revealing).

Presenting itself as a crucial forum for safeguarding the future of the Nation, on closer inspection Key Cities amounts to little more than a self-proclaimed ‘gang’ of mid-tier mediocrities from local councils around the UK mindlessly implementing the control apparatus of the global beast system at taxpayer expense. All overseen in the background by the usual suspects of Blair x 2, Cameron, Clegg and minor members of the court of King Charles the Turd.

But there is hope.

As Lisa Witter from Apolitical Foundation very helpfully pointed out in the clip I shared in this Quadrature segment, local councils are where ‘the shovels meet the ground’ when it comes to implementing global policy.

This really is the Achille’s Heel of the entire programme: all of the lofty global Convening And Conversing becomes nothing more than hot air if the policies can’t be rolled out in your ends.

Unseat the local council leaders pushing the agenda forward, and the whole thing grinds to a halt:

Bath | Bournemouth | Bradford | Colchester | Coventry | Cumberland | Exeter | Gloucester | Hull | Lancaster | Lincoln | Medway | Newport | Norwich | Plymouth | Portsmouth | Preston | Reading | Salford | Southampton | Stoke-On-Trent | Sunderland | Wolverhampton | Wrexham

Time get active >>

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

Links:

- Key Cities: Key Cities is celebrating its tenth anniversary

- Key Cities (LinkedIn): On Monday night, Key Cities launched its latest report, On the Waterfront at the third annual Cities in Parliament reception hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Key Cities

- Key Cities: Local partnerships to drive net zero innovation

- The Loomba Foundation: Trustees & Patrons

