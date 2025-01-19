Playback speed
2024 Flashback

A few greatest hits from the year and a look forward into 2025.
Ben Rubin
Jan 19, 2025
1
4
Share
Transcript

My segment from the UK Column Christmas Special.

I took a look back at some highlights from 2024, including stories on Goals House (highly relevant with Davos starting next week), Tortoise Media, Apolitical Foundation, My Life My Say and Tony Blair’s rotten little cabal.

A useful recap for those who’ve been following me for some time, and a great introduction for those new to this blog (hi!).

All these organisations and the people behind them will be front and centre in my reporting this year on UKC, and my work here on Substack.

If you appreciate the work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It keeps the wolves from the door and my time focused where it matters.

Veritas omnia vincit.

