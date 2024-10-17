Rise UK is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Ask the Q: Part 1

I first came across Q in November 2019.

Almost exactly 5 years ago to the day.

Having been a total normie (although quite worldly wise), I was abruptly thrust into a new world of unimaginable cynicism, corruption and greed.

The Q drops revealed a huge amount of verifiable truth. A network of political, cultural and economic corruption going back hundreds of years that touches every part of the global system. In fact, as you’ll discover in this film, the drops focus on many of the research subjects I continue to cover today: Soros, Rothschild, Clinton et al.

I still believe Q should be understood as a hugely sophisticated and extravagantly well-backed military intelligence operation. There’s no other way something this complex could have been coordinated.

The question, however, is what military?

Working towards what goal?

And, crucially, what information was left out of those drops?

It turns out, quite a lot.

And the implications of that are significant.

As I’ll be covering in this short series of films.

Veritas omnia vincit.

WWG1WGA.

From London.

Ben Rubin

