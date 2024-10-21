Ask the Q: Part 3

Rise UK is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

As I’ve covered in earlier films, one of the things that most strongly united followers of the Q drops was our desire to end human trafficking and the systematic sexualisation and abuse of children that is plaguing our society.

So how is it possible for Ivanka Trump to be close personal friends with Kim Kardashian: a woman who is perfectly happy to associate with brands like Balenciaga and its Creative Director, Demna, who trade on abusive images of children in their advertising?

This is yet another nail in the coffin of the Q drops.

Veritas omnia vincit.

WWG1WGA.

From London.

Ben Rubin

