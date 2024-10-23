Ask the Q: Part 6

Rise UK is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

You can also support Rise UK by purchasing your next device, including de-Googled mobile phones and Linux laptops, from Incognito Privacy Tech.

Despite what Q would have you think, the British Royals have not been placed into a state of submission by Trump.

In fact, they are more powerful than ever and leading global efforts to subjugate humanity through their Sustainable Markets Initiative. This is the ‘death star’ of globalism and a pet project of King Charles the Turd.

In addition to this, Trump’s ownership of Truth Social rests on a series of shell companies 17 layers deep*, linking him right into the very heart of the British establishment.

*Yes they literally made it 17 layers deep. They (including Trump) are laughing at you, Q people.

Kudos to Mike and Doug at American Intelligence Media for the exceptional dig.

Veritas omnia vincit.

WWG1WGA.

From London.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Buy Rise merch

Share