Ask the Q: Part 7

Peter Thiel is one of the most powerful people in Trump’s immediate orbit. Rumour has it he hand-selected JD Vance as Trump’s VP pick, and he is a major donor to his reelection campaign.

Thiel is also a member of the Bilderberg Meeting steering committee, alongside his co-founder at Palantir, Alex Karp. Bilderberg is a key forum for the Anglo-American empire to formulate and disseminate strategies for global governance.

Palantir is the world’s most advanced AI company. It acts as the ‘operating system’ for the fully integrated global economic and political platform being advanced by organisations like the World Economic Forum, where Palantir is a strategic partner.

Palantir technology is used for a hugely diverse range of activities: from selecting drone targets on Ukraine’s frontline, to suppressing free speech in Europe and automating administration of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). It also work extensively with the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) and is supporting acts of genocide in Gaza.

None of this is compatible with the idea promoted by Q, that Trump is bringing down the global elite, protecting the rights of the American people, defending the US constitution and bringing an end to foreign wars.

In fact Palantir was founded with seed funding from In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture fund. Placing Thiel, Karp and the organisation they run at the heart of what can very reasonably be described as the Deep State.

And it’s not antisemitic to point that out, Mr Mr Karp.

Veritas omnia vincit.

WWG1WGA.

From London.

Ben Rubin

