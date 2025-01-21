DISRUPTIVE INNOVATION PT2

UK Column News segment from January 13th.

A second look at Founders Forum Group, who I first covered in December.

Founders Forum CEO Brett Hobermann is a WEF Young Global Leader. He is orchestrating the UK advanced technology marketplace and has a direct line to the top levels of central government.

In 2023 Founders Forum acquired Tech Nation, a UK Government asset set up by the first Cameron government to establish an Advanced Technology ecosystem in East London. It is responsible, amongst many other things, for the UK Government Global Talent Visa, which now sits under the remit of Founders Forum - a private Limited Liability Partnership.

This amounts to the stripping of UK government assets by private capital investors controlled by the World Economic Forum.

