Have we just witnessed a radical Marxist takeover of the British state?

The Fabian society's explicit goal is to implement a single, global Marxist system of governance. It now has 141 sitting MPs, including numerous cabinet members. This is a threat to the Nation.
Ben Rubin
Jul 20, 2024
Transcript

UK Column News segment from July 19.

Exploring the role and influence of the Fabian Society on the frontline of British politics.

I believe there is an important link with Tortoise Media, who I’ve spoken about extensively here on Substack and UKC News over the past 6 months. Make sure to watch this segment on Tortoise and its role in helping the powers behind Israel manipulate top-level global discussions about crucial topics such as AI governance.

Combine this with recent segments on the Black Equity Organisation and Tony Blairs ‘Future of Britain’, and it seems abundantly clear that we are witnessing a comprehensive neo-Marxist takeover of the British state.

History has shown us exactly how that could end.

From London.

Ben Rubin

