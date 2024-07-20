Have we just witnessed a radical Marxist takeover of the British state?

UK Column News segment from July 19.

Exploring the role and influence of the Fabian Society on the frontline of British politics.

I believe there is an important link with Tortoise Media, who I’ve spoken about extensively here on Substack and UKC News over the past 6 months. Make sure to watch this segment on Tortoise and its role in helping the powers behind Israel manipulate top-level global discussions about crucial topics such as AI governance.

Combine this with recent segments on the Black Equity Organisation and Tony Blairs ‘Future of Britain’, and it seems abundantly clear that we are witnessing a comprehensive neo-Marxist takeover of the British state.

History has shown us exactly how that could end.

From London.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Share