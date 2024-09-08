Khmer Starmer: The Prime Minister echoes the worst dictators of history

UK Column News segment from September 2.

In 1975, Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge seized power in Cambodia.

They announced 'Year Zero': a radical Marxist programme which led to the deaths of 30% of the country's population. In the UK that would be Manchester, London and Birmingham combined.

The conditions for this unspeakable act of violence were created by Nixon and Kissinger’s illegal bombing of Cambodia as a proxy target in their ‘Mad Man’ strategy for fighting the Viet Cong.

The terms ‘collateral damage’ and ‘friendly fire’ were invented for this war.

Kissinger won the Nobel Peace Prize.

From the chaos created by American military action, a new order emerged from the jungles of Cambodia. A young army, many just teenagers, possessed with radical Marxist ideas and a capacity for violence almost unparalleled in history. Their leader, Pol Pot, had recently received his PHD from the Sorbonne, in Paris.

The UKC above segment uses clips from a 1979 documentary by John Pilger, ‘The Silent Death of Cambodia’ (link requires you to login to Vimeo). It is a piece of documentary making unlike almost any other. I can’t recommend it more highly. Not least because of the ideological, cultural and economic parallels between what happened in Cambodia, and the current behaviour of Keir Starmer and the rest of his cursed regime.

To be clear (and as covered in the video):

Starmer is a card carrying Communist.

Like half of his ministers, he is a Fabian.

He has implemented a two-tier system of governance which penalises political opponents while protecting actual criminals. Solzhenitsyn told us this is one of the primary characteristics of a Communist system.

His officials operate without any basic sense of human decency

While not purely ‘Marxist’ in the traditional sense (which many find confusing), he embraces a form of Woke Fascism that merges the heft of the State with the dynamism of the Market. These Public-Private Partnerships are an unholy alliance between Power and Money.

For the past two months he has done nothing but terrorise and gaslight his own people, while opening borders, emptying prisons and betraying the Nation to a Global agenda completely misaligned with the interests of the British people.

And this is just the start.

Unless people begin to acknowledge, step up, make some noise and take action, the situation is only going to get worse.

Because I believe it’s clear that Keir Starmer has it within him, and certainly within those around him, to commit atrocities against the British people on a par with those carried out by Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge.

And I know exactly what those words mean.

I’ve been to Phnom Pen.

I’ve stood in the torture chambers of S21.

I’ve examined the piles of human skulls at the Killing Fields.

I’ve thought about what led the Cambodian people into the death camps: the patterns of thought and behaviour that caused a quiet and peaceful nation to tear itself apart. To create a literal hell on earth.

And I see those patterns all around me on a daily basis.

From London.

Ben Rubin

