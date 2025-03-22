MISANDRY AND HUBRIS

UK Column News segment from 10 March.

Hubris (noun)

Overbearing pride or presumption

Misandry (noun)

Hatred of men

After uncovering the Dandelions and the international network of Connected Women Leaders who spawned them, it was brought to my attention that in 2024, chief Dandelion Mary Robinson indulged herself in what could be one of the most astonishing acts of narcissism in the whole of human history.

As described in the above report, Robinson and a self-proclaimed group of witches decided Raphael’s renaissance masterpiece ‘The School of Athens’ had too many men, and not enough washed-up former politicians and third rate academics in it. So they set out to rectify the situation.

It’s easy to laugh at this stuff, because it is utterly and completely ludicrous in every way. But unfortunately Robinson and her coven have manoeuvred themselves into positions of unparalleled power and influence in the global political system.

And they’re angling for a complete takeover.

Expect much, much more of this soviet style ‘cult of personality’ propaganda around Robinson over the coming months (and years) as she attempts to rally 2BN women around the supposed ‘Climate Crisis’. Which is quite clearly nothing more than a propaganda vehicle designed to terrorise the global population into accepting top-down micromanagement of every single area of human existence.

Resist these charlatans at all costs.

I can’t wait to not watch her new film (although I’m going to have to, aren’t I?).

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

