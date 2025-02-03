Networks of Abuse

UK Column News segment from 3 February.

How Common Purpose and the Fabian Society sit at the heart of the UK's child abuse scandal.

This segments builds on additional information about UK Chid abuse networks received after my interview with Raja Miah:

Veritas omnia vincit.

From London.

Ben Rubin

Links referenced in the segment:

UK Column interview: Systemic Abuse: The Truth About Asian Grooming Gangs—With Raja Miah MBE

UK Column article (2015): The Rotherham Common Purpose Effect

UK Column article (2015): The Nottingham Common Purpose Effect

Common Purpose (2023): University of Manchester partnership sparks “hope” for tomorrow’s leaders

Fabian Society (2018): Fabian Society AGM 2018 at the People's History Museum in Manchester

Fabian Society: Executive Committee 2017-19

GOV.UK: Companies House: James Paul HARDING

Fabian Society: Hard Fought

[…] alongside a Fabian prime minister and 141 Labour MPs who are Fabian members.

UK Parliament: Contact information for Jim McMahon

BBC: Half of county councils could see election delay

Full Fact: Are this year’s local elections being ‘cancelled’?