Networks of Abuse

UK Column News segment from 3 February.
How Common Purpose and the Fabian Society sit at the heart of the UK's child abuse scandal.
This segments builds on additional information about UK Chid abuse networks received after my interview with Raja Miah:
Veritas omnia vincit.
From London.
Ben Rubin
Links referenced in the segment:
UK Column interview: Systemic Abuse: The Truth About Asian Grooming Gangs—With Raja Miah MBE
UK Column article (2015): The Rotherham Common Purpose Effect
UK Column article (2015): The Nottingham Common Purpose Effect
Common Purpose (2023): University of Manchester partnership sparks “hope” for tomorrow’s leaders
Fabian Society (2018): Fabian Society AGM 2018 at the People's History Museum in Manchester
Fabian Society: Executive Committee 2017-19
GOV.UK: Companies House: James Paul HARDING
Fabian Society: Hard Fought
[…] alongside a Fabian prime minister and 141 Labour MPs who are Fabian members.
UK Parliament: Contact information for Jim McMahon
BBC: Half of county councils could see election delay
Full Fact: Are this year’s local elections being ‘cancelled’?
