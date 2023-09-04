Norman Fenton - The UK's Most Censored Mathematician

Rise UK
I was delighted to sit down with one of the most effective and consistent dissenters against the UK government COVID narrative for a rapid-fire interview on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
I was particularly keen to hear Norman’s account of his recent cancellation from the NHS Health and Care Analytics Conference in July this year.

Norman has written several times on his own Substack about his experience (make sure to read all three posts). It provides further evidence (as if more were required) of the NHS’s pathological unwillingness to engage in genuine scientific debate around its response to COVID19.

At this stage we have to conclude NHS top brass are engaged in a coverup.

We need to do everything we can to make sure they don’t succeed.

Thanks again Norman for taking the time to speak.

From London.

Rubin

