UK Column News Segment from 17 February.

Like a dandelion, I am resilient, I am relentless. I will find any opening in any path to make more dandelions.

Project Dandelion was founded in 2024, with the aim of uniting 2 billion women around a ‘single vision’ for a ‘climate safe future’.

Behind the scenes, the very top levels of the global central banking system are pulling the strings. Instilling fear in the innocent and weaponising maternal instincts to drive humanity into the arms of tyranny.

Project Dandelion is the ultimate divide and rule: a global, top-down artificial narrative split between man and woman that will end human existence as we know it if allowed to run its course. That’s not hyperbole, the people behind this programme have deadly intent.

Although exceptionally well funded and operating with the full backing of the global establishment, Project Dandelion is still in its infancy.

The time to head this off is now.

Links from this segment:

Catalyst Now (YouTube): The Not-so-secret Secret To Accelerating The SDGS

LinkedIn: Emily Bancroft’s video

Our climate is in crisis. I am a Dandelion because every issue is a climate issue. If we don't solve the climate crisis, we won't ever meet our health goals. Dandelions believe that together, we can solve the climate crisis

The Elders: Member of The Elders: Mary Robinson

Global Encasement, Inc: 7 Bold Demands of Project Dandelion & Women Tackling Climate

Wilton Park: Where women lead, action follows

Group of Thirty: Leadership