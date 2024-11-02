Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

The Death of Chris Kaba

How British media and the political Left are cynically exploiting the killing of a young man at the hands of the Metropolitan police in 2022 for their own divisive ends.
Ben Rubin
Nov 02, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

UK Column report from October 28.

I do not celebrate the killing of Chris Kaba.

But suggesting he was entirely blameless in his own demise, or that he’s some kind of saint to be celebrated by the ‘black’ community, is nothing but cynical manipulation of the facts.

The political Left are desperate for a ‘George Floyd’ type moment to further inflame racial tensions in the country. We must make sure they don’t get it.

High-profile political figures like Diane Abbott, who really should know better, are adding fuel to the fire. Abbot’s Stand Up To Racism was heavily involved in the fake anti ‘Far Right’ protests across UK in the Summer.

Is the government coordinating UK street protests?

Ben Rubin
·
Aug 12
Is the government coordinating UK street protests?

UK Column News segment from 12 August.

Read full story

There is a very clear and dangerous pattern of behaviour emerging here and UK citizens need to get ahead of this issue, else we risk rapidly veering into violent civil conflict. Which will benefit nobody but the establishment forces seeking to brutally subjugate the entire population through these cynical divide and rule tactics.

Out of many, one people.

E pluribus unum.

From London.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Buy Rise merch

Share

Discussion about this podcast

Rise UK
Rise UK
Authors
Ben Rubin
Recent Posts
The Breathtaking Audacity of Lisa Witter & Robyn Scott
  Ben Rubin
PRISONERS OF THE JAPANESE
  Ben Rubin
Ask the Q: Part 8
  Ben Rubin
Ask the Q: Part 7
  Ben Rubin
Ask the Q: Part 6
  Ben Rubin
Ask the Q: Part 5
  Ben Rubin
Ask the Q: Part 4
  Ben Rubin