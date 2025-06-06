"All the world's a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances, And one man in his time plays many parts, His acts being seven ages." William Shakespeare, As You Like It

“We create a pretend world. We are a global production company. We write the screenplay. We’re the directors, we’re the producers. We’re the main actors. The world is our stage.” Mossad, 60 Minutes

“By way of deception thou shalt do war.” Mossad, Motto

UK Column News segment from 2 June 2025.

Just Security: What Just Happened: Trump’s Announcement of the Stargate AI Infrastructure Project

New York Times: Trump Taps Palantir to Compile Data on Americans (Archived)

The White House: Stopping Waste, Fraud, and Abuse by Eliminating Information Silos

Palantir (YouTube): Palantir CEO Alex Karp on Israel, AI and Outlook - CNBC at Davos 2024

Unlimited Hangout: How Peter Thiel-Linked Tech is Fueling the Ukraine War

Bilderberg Meetings: Former Steering Committee Members

The Intel Drop: 4Chan Exposed as Israeli Mossad Honeypot/Propaganda/Incitement Site

Fireship (YouTube): 4chan penetrated by a gang of soyjaks…

60 Minutes (YouTube): How Israel's Mossad tricked Hezbollah into buying explosive pagers

Mossad Commentary (on X): The Ukranian operation against Russia is a wake up call on the Era of drone warfare. One said Ukraine doesn't have any cards. He proved him wrong

