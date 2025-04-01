DEMOGRAPHY IS DESTINY

Important update from myself and Sandi Adams on UK Column News on Monday 24 March.

I cover the (then) upcoming Anthropy event which was hosted in Cornwall last week. Anthropy describes itself as a ‘Davos on the coast’ focused on UK implementation of the World Economic Forum ‘Great Reset’ agenda.

We could have sat there all week talking about the “who’s who” of political, cultural and industrial grandees in attendance. I chose to focus on some astonishing remarks made by veteran race grifter commentator Trevor Phillips about the so-called ‘Great Replacement’ of indigenous British people in their own homelands, and the looming balkanisation of the UK driven by decades of increasingly unrestricted mass immigration.

Try not to sound so delighted next time, Trevor. You grotesque little man.

(I will literally never understand how people like Phillips can hang around with the Ditchley crowd while at the same time crowing about the repression of working class British people. It’s utterly disgusting.)

Anyway…

The segment goes on to examine the self-proclaimed ‘hidden hand’ that sits behind this social and economic transformation of the country: a sordid mixture of self-serving ‘philanthropic’ wealth and the chinless inbreds who make up our supposedly ‘royal’ family.

To be clear: I have no issue whatsoever with sensible levels of immigration. Both of my grandmothers were immigrants. I was married to an immigrant. But what we’re experiencing today in modern Britain is a deliberate weaponisation of completely unreasonable levels of mass immigration by the establishment in order to attack and replace the indigenous population of the country. It amounts to a form of genocide and must be understood in those terms.

Let me also state with absolute certainty: this has very little, if anything, to do with the immigrant populations being brought into the country in order to compete with the natives, and everything to do with the self-proclaimed ‘global elite’ who are bringing them here to create chaos in the country. This includes many of those organising, funding and speaking at events like Anthropy.

In the second half of the segment, Sandi Adams delivers an astonishing presentation on the City of Sanctuary movement, which has done so much to test the social fabric in the US and now looks set to do the same across the UK. On what basis do the political leaders of any of these cities have the right to open the country’s borders to unrestricted immigration, legal or otherwise?

That’s right, they don’t.

Time to get to work people.

Great Replacement?

For a more detailed look at the Great Replacement, you must read these two exceptional UK Column articles from Simon Elmer:

For more background on Anthropy head to this Rise post from September 2023:

Peace and love to everyone apart from Trevor Phillips.

From the coast.

Ben Rubin

