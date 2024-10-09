The Female of the Species is more deadly than the male

UK Column News segment from October 7.

A further update on Australian eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant who was the focus of last week’s segment on Vital Voices, the US State Department-backed network of female ‘leaders’ working to undermine the US Constitution. Led by Hilary Clinton, no less.

As covered in the report embedded at the top of this post, Inman Grant has been busy over the past few weeks attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

She’s also spoken publicly for the first time (to my knowledge) about her partnership with Apolitical Foundation. A George Soros / Open Societies and Bilderberg Group-affiliated outfit who are currently engaged in retraining and, let’s be honest, brainwashing Politicians and Civil Servants in 170 countries.

There are two further reports embedded below which provide additional context.

Last week’s segment on Vital Voices:

Report from June on Apolitical Foundation and its founder Daniel Sachs:

Ben Rubin

