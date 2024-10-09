Playback speed
The Female of the Species is more deadly than the male

A secretive network of high-powered women in senior political, cultural and economic positions is advancing plans for a single system of global governance that will destroy our Nations and our people.
Ben Rubin
Oct 09, 2024
Transcript

UK Column News segment from October 7.

A further update on Australian eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant who was the focus of last week’s segment on Vital Voices, the US State Department-backed network of female ‘leaders’ working to undermine the US Constitution. Led by Hilary Clinton, no less.

As covered in the report embedded at the top of this post, Inman Grant has been busy over the past few weeks attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

She’s also spoken publicly for the first time (to my knowledge) about her partnership with Apolitical Foundation. A George Soros / Open Societies and Bilderberg Group-affiliated outfit who are currently engaged in retraining and, let’s be honest, brainwashing Politicians and Civil Servants in 170 countries.

There are two further reports embedded below which provide additional context.

Last week’s segment on Vital Voices:

Vital Voices: Propagandists in Chief

Ben Rubin
·
Oct 6
Vital Voices: Propagandists in Chief

UK Column News segment from September 30.

Read full story

Report from June on Apolitical Foundation and its founder Daniel Sachs:

A Very Political Foundation

Ben Rubin
·
Jul 1
A Very Political Foundation

"For greed, all nature is too little." Lucius Annaeus Seneca

Read full story

From London.

Ben Rubin

