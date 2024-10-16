Rise UK is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

You can also support Rise UK by purchasing your next device, including de-Googled mobile phones and Linux laptops, from Incognito Privacy Tech.

UK Column News segment from 14 October.

This is extremely important information. Please share widely.

Share

Please also take time to review all of the links below as they are directly relevant and provide important additional context.

Daniel Sachs and the Radical Centre

Daniel Sachs and the organisations he directs sit at the very core of the establishment agenda to destroy National sovereignty and subjugate humanity under global governance.

As covered in detail in the report above, Sachs is literally briefing Heads of State on how to divide and rule their people, and is spending huge sums to subvert supposedly democratic elections in Europe and further afield.

I reported on Sachs, his eponymous Foundation and its investments in Apolitical Foundation, Apolitical and Multitudes back in June this year. You can find that report, alongside a significant amount of additional information on Sachs’ investments here:

Citizen’s Assemblies

Sachs is also intimately involved with DemocracyNext, which is backed by Open Society Foundations, where Sachs is head of the investment committee. DemocracyNext is working to build and scale new, AI-enabled systems of participatory decision-making that are wide open to abuse by the authoritarian powers that Sachs represents.

They pose a fundamental threat to Nation states and constitutional rights.

Find out more here:

Worth noting that Georgia Gould, the Keir Starmer confidante who can be seen in this DemocracyNext report, was elected to parliament in July and has just been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office.

This places her at the very centre of the British political establishment in a role that essentially exists to force through Privy Council business on behalf of the King. This is how deep the rot goes.

We are being subverted and attacked from above and within.

Agents of Chaos

I reported a few weeks ago on the role that George Soros, founder of Open Society Foundations (and Daniel Sachs’ former boss) has played in creating chaos in Western nations by funding both sides of our deeply entrenched and increasingly antagonistic and irreconcilable political discourse.

I referenced some of this work in this week’s report, the full presentation can be found here:

Data Praxis

Additionally, in the report at the top of this post Sachs mentions a piece of data analysis done by an organisation called Data Praxis (the subtitles in the film incorrectly present this as data practice).

This organisation is run by Paul Hilder, a self-proclaimed ‘social entrepreneur’ who co-founded Open Democracy (Soros-backed) and used to work for David Cameron’s policy wonk in Chief, Steve Hilton.

Hilder was one of the panelists getting hysterical about the supposed ‘Far Right’ at an event I covered at The Conduit private members club at the start of the year. He is a liberal progressive coward more interested in spreadsheets than human interaction and I’m not remotely surprised to see him carrying water for a man like Daniel Sachs. You can find that report here:

Manufactured divison

Finally, here is the excellent David Rozado article I used to show the increase in prejudice-denoting words in the segment embedded at the top of this email. This demonstrates very clearly how race and gender wars have been manufactured by mainstream journalists in order to divide and rule Western nations.

Fantastic work David, thank you very much.

New York Times and Washington Post: For shame.

Veritas omnia vincit.

From London.

Ben Rubin

Join us on Telegram

Join me on Twitter

Join me on Instagram

Buy me a Ko-Fi

Buy Rise merch

Share