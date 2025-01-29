The Sustainable Development Scam

UK Column News segment from 27 January.

Focusing on events from last week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, we show how the UN Sustainable Development Goals are being used to drive a fascist ‘Public Private’ agenda that is placing an ever-increasing amount of wealth and power in the hands of the global 1%.

Make sure to watch last week’s segment explaining the huge growth in wealth inequality since the WEF was founded in 1971:

Three segments of Goals House from this time last year:

And finally, more detail on the UN Agenda:

Veritas omnia vincit.

From London.

Ben Rubin

