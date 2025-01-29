Playback speed
The Sustainable Development Scam

How the UN SDGs drive a fascist public-private marketplace from the highest levels of governance to the frontline of British daily life, for the benefit of the global 1%
Ben Rubin
Jan 29, 2025
Transcript

UK Column News segment from 27 January.

Focusing on events from last week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, we show how the UN Sustainable Development Goals are being used to drive a fascist ‘Public Private’ agenda that is placing an ever-increasing amount of wealth and power in the hands of the global 1%.

Make sure to watch last week’s segment explaining the huge growth in wealth inequality since the WEF was founded in 1971:

WTF Happened in 1971?

Ben Rubin
·
Jan 21
WTF Happened in 1971?

UK Column News segment from January 20th.

Three segments of Goals House from this time last year:

Goals House - The Global Hub for the SDGs

Ben Rubin
·
February 4, 2024
Goals House - The Global Hub for the SDGs

If you’ve been watching UK Column news on a Friday over the past couple of months you will have heard me speaking about Goals House.

And finally, more detail on the UN Agenda:

UN Summit of the Future

Ben Rubin
·
October 7, 2024
UN Summit of the Future

I’m trying out a new format for videos on Substack.

Veritas omnia vincit.

From London.

Ben Rubin

